Former All-Pro Lineman Could be on Ravens' Radar
With the calendar turning to June, one can't help but wonder if the Baltimore Ravens have another trick up their sleeves.
First, the Ravens regularly make a late free agent signing or two each year, taking advantage of the cheaper price tags and the fact that they don't affect the compensatory pick formula. Second, they have a bit of extra cap space to work with following the June 1 deadline, now sitting roughly $18.5 million under the cap.
Who might they look to sign, though? Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport believes a suitable option could be former All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, who spent the past three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Brandon Scherff, by the time to 2025 season concludes, will be 34," Davenport said. "But after battling injuries over seven seasons in Washington, he played in all 51 games over his three-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars."
"... There’s a reason why he has been linked to a number of teams, including Super Bowl contenders such as the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs."
Scherff's injury concerns do raise some red flags, especially for a 33-year-old player. However, he also has five Pro Bowl selections in his career, and he's shown that he can still play at a high level.
The former number five overall pick posted a 74.5 pass-blocking grade last season according to Pro Football Focus, ranking 19th among 136 qualified guards. His run-blocking grade was a less-than-stellar 57.3 (97th among guards), but his pass-blocking prowess is still intact.
Daniel Faalele is expected to retain his job at right guard, Scherff's natural position, while Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland and rookie Emery Jones Jr. battle out for the starting left guard job. For the right price, though, Scherff could provide a boost up front.
