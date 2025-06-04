DeAndre Hopkins Impressing Ravens OC
It was a relatively quiet free agency for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, with veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins being the only major outside addition.
What an addition he was, though. Hopkins, who turns 33 on Friday, may not be quite as productive as he was in his prime, but he's still a solid receiver, catching 56 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns last season.
While his physical abilities may be on a slight decline, Hopkins is just as sharp as ever mentally. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken praised Hopkins' mindset following Tuesday's OTA practice session.
"Well, first of all it's great having him here," Monken said. "I think he's been really dilligent. Not perfect, but he's been diligent in what we do offensively. We're just trying to get him up to speed, but he's been great."
It's not just the coaches that Hopkins is impressing. Fellow wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is going into just his third season in the league, shared his gratitude for being able to learn under one of the best receivers of the past decade.
"He's a real vet," Flowers said. "He knows everything, he'll teach you what he knows about the game and he works hard too, so it's easy to just follow him. It's easy to get behind him and do what he does. So he's a great vet and great for our group."
"He's patient in everything he does. He understands that in practice, you've got to detail it so in the game it's perfect. So I've been learning that from him."
Hopkins may not be the dominant force he once was, but he's clearly still a valuable addition to Baltimore's offense. Not only due to his play on the field, but due to his attitude in the locker room as well.
