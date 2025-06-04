Former Ravens RB Visiting AFC West Team
Roughly three months into free agency, former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K Dobbins remains without a home for the 2025 season.
Dobbins, a 2020 second-round pick by Baltimore out of Ohio State, had an outstanding rookie season for Baltimore, rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. Injuries sadly limited him to just nine games over the next three years, and the Ravens decided to move on last offseason after signing former Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry.
Like many former Ravens, Dobbins headed west to join Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers, where he completely revitalized his career. In 13 games, the 26-year-old rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and finished second in Comeback Player of the Year voting behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Though he missed four games due to an injury he suffered in late December, which occured against the Ravens ironically enough, his season was a smashing success.
Apparently it wasn't enough of a success for NFL teams, though, judging by the fact that he remains unsigned this late into the offseason. However, that may not be the case for much longer, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Denver Broncos will host Dobbins for a free agent visit on Thursday.
The Broncos were one of last season's biggest surprises as they won 10 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015, but their ground game was not one of their strengths.
They averaged 112.2 russhing yards per game, 16th in the league, but their leading rusher was Javonte Williams with 513 yards and four touchdowns, and he left in free agency. Behind him was Jaleel McLaughlin, who had 496 yards and only one touchdown.
Denver clearly prefers a running back by committee approach, but they should definitely look to add some punch to the backfield. If they close the deal with Dobbins, he could be exactly what they're looking for.
