Ravens Salary Cap Update After Offseason Moves
June 1 may not seem like a very important date at first glance, but it very much is in the NFL.
Across the league, June 1 is the final day where "any future bonus money accelerates into the 2025 league year if a player is cut or traded," per OverTheCap. That means that on June 2, teams can "defer all of that acceleration to 2026 if they move on from a player."
As a result, several NFL teams gained a significant amount of cap space on Monday, and the Baltimore Ravens are one of them.
After releasing Marcus Williams and Justin Tucker with post-June 1 designations - and losing Michael Pierce to retirement, which also processes on June 1, the Ravens now have just under $18.5 in cap space for 2025, according to Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report. The exact number varies depending on the site - OverTheCap has them at $18.65 million, Spotrac has them at $20.95 million, etc. - but the point is, the Ravens have significantly more cap space to work with now than they did before.
Baltimore released Williams, 28, around the start of the new league year in March. He played well in his first two seasons with the Ravens after signing a five-year, $70 million deal in 2022, but was awful last season, allowing a passer rating of 148.4 when targeted. He was a healthy scratch later in the season as Ar'Darius Washington took his place in the starting lineup and never looked back.
Tucker, 35, also had a down season in 2024, making a career-worst 73.3 percent of his field goal attempts. What really drove the Ravens to release him, as much as they'd like to deny it, was a series of sexual misconduct allegations made against him earlier in the offseason. Tucker has denied all allegations against him, which date from 2012 to 2016, his first give years in the NFL.
Both players have still yet to sign with another team.
