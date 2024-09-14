Ravens Elevate Two Players for Raiders Game
The Baltimore Ravens have made a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
Baltimore (0-1) has elevated running back John Kelly and defensive back Ka'dar Hollman from the practice squad. Kelly was signed by the Ravens during training camp on Aug. 13. Hollman was signed early in the offseason before being cut as Baltimore cut its roster down to 53 players before re-signing him to its practice squad.
Both players were also elevated from the practice squad ahead of Baltimore's season opener on Sept. 5 in a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kelly, 27, has also played for the Los Angeles Rams (2018-2019) and Ravens AFC North rival Cleveland Browns (2021-2023). The veteran running back will be the third back behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill and likely play on special teams. Kelly played six snaps on special teams against Kansas City.
Hollman, 30, has primarily played special teams throughout his career and played 21 snaps for the Ravens on special teams against the Chiefs. Hollman has also played for the Green Bay Packers (2019-2020) and Houston Texans (2023).
Hollman could also prove to be insurance for Baltimore with Nate Wiggins already being ruled out. The Ravens' rookie cornerback was in a car accident earlier in the week and suffered a neck injury.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn't expect Wiggins to be out for an extended period of time.
"He's fine, he's healthy, he's fine," Harbaugh said. "He's just not going to be able to play."
Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is questionable with an eye injury, while rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. Raiders (0-1) center Jackson Powers-Johnson is questionable with an illness, while cornerback Decamerion Richardson and defensive end Tyree Wilson have already been ruled out.
