Ravens LB Optimistic About Return From Injury
The Baltimore Ravens might have one of their top pass rushers heading into their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy returned to practice on Friday after suffering a fractured orbital bone on Sept. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Van Noy enters Sunday as questionable due to the eye injury, though, he said he feels good after practicing for the first time this week.
"It felt really good. I'm feeling good, feeling optimistic; I still have two days [to improve before Sunday's game], obviously, and [I'm] just trying to do everything I can, and we're looking to go 1-0 this week against the Raiders," Van Noy said
Van Noy suffered the injury in the third quarter while rushing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens pass rusher was down on the field for an extended period of time and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game.
Van Noy voiced his displeasure at how the Chiefs' training staff handled his injury and how it wasn't hard for him to see why their training staff was rated an F and the training room was rated a D in last season's NFL Players Association report card.
"I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation," Van Noy said. "You get hurt, especially something that could be serious like mine was you're supposed to rely on the team's training staff or their doctors...They took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room, which to me was unacceptable."
Should Van Noy be able to play, he expects to wear something that can protect his fractured orbital bone.
"If I play, I'll talk to the equipment [staff] and the doctors to make sure I have the proper gear," Van Noy said. "I'll definitely wear a visor – that's for sure, but [I'll] do everything necessary to be ready if I play."
The Ravens (0-1) and Raiders (0-1) face off at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
