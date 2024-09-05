Ravens Expected to Land Boise State Star RB
The Baltimore Ravens are headed into the 2024 NFL season as one of the top potential contenders in the AFC. Many believe that they could be the biggest competitors to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference.
Outside of superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, one of the big reasons that the Ravens are expected to be a Super Bowl contender is the presence of superstar running back Derrick Henry.
After he signed with the team in free agency, Baltimore's chances jumped dramatically.
Despite signing Henry, the Ravens are being projected as a team that could target a running back next offseason. In fact, one analyst has predicted they will end up doing just that.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has released a new mock draft, in which he had Baltimore selecting Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.
"Jeanty has first-round talent at the running back position, and he'd be an ideal heir apparent to Derrick Henry in Baltimore."
Basically, they believe that the Ravens would draft Jeanty to be the next man up after Henry is done.
During the 2023 college football season with the Broncos, Jeanty ended up carrying the football carrying the football 203 times for 1,262 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 552 yards and five more scores.
In just one game so far this season against Georgia Southern, Jeanty put up a monster game. He rushed for 267 yards and six touchdowns on just 20 carries. Those numbers average out to an insane 13.4 yards per carry.
Jeanty could certainly be a quality role player right off the bat behind Henry. He has huge playmaking potential and could make the Baltimore offense even more dangerous next season.
All of that being said, the 2025 NFL Draft is still very far away. No one knows what the draft order will look like or which prospect could be selected where. However, the fit alone between the Ravens and Jeanty would make sense.
