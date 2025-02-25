Ravens Facing Difficult Free Agency Decisions
The Baltimore Ravens have a busy offseason ahead, and we are beginning to approach the point where the team is getting ready to make some moves.
The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec laid out all of what will be pressing the Ravens over the next few weeks leading up to free agency.
"The most pressing matter for the Ravens is how they create more salary cap flexibility ahead of free agency," Zrebiec writes.
"They have roughly $13 million of cap space, and that’s before any re-signings or restricted free agent/exclusive rights tenders. Will there be surprise cuts? Will they reach extensions with stars like Derrick Henry and Marlon Humphrey? Will they rework Lamar Jackson’s contract? There are many ways the Ravens can create space and the options they choose could rise to the forefront over the next few weeks."
There are a number of ways in which the Ravens can improve their team this offseason, but there isn't exactly a right or wrong way of going about it.
Apart from offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, the team's core is pretty much staying intact this offseason. Therefore, this spring will be about the Ravens trying to secure some depth pieces around their core to make their team stronger.
Ultimately, cores are important, but it's the backhalf of the roster, the players that have to step in for injuries, the special teams guys that make the biggest impact when building a team.
The Ravens have always had a knack for finding the right players to fill those holes, and this offseason will be no different as they hope to get back to the top of the AFC after finishing with the No. 3 seed this past season.
The Ravens and the rest of the NFL will be able to start negotiating with free agents on March 10.
