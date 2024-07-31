Ravens Get Two Key Players Back From Injury
The Baltimore Ravens received a nice boost to start Wednesday's training camp practice, as wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Devontez Walker returned to the field after their absences on Tuesday.
Bateman, 24, left Monday's practice early after a minor injury, but thankfully avoided anything major.
The former first-round pick is looking to finally establish himself as a core part of the passing game, and so far, he's looked the part of a breakout candidate with some huge plays throughout camp. The problem is that with him now missing time, in addition to quarterback Lamar Jackson dealing with illness last week, the two haven't been able to get their chemistry down as much as possible.
Luckily, offensive coordinator Todd Monken believes all will be well soon enough.
"They're going to continue to grow as a duo," Monken told reporters Tuesday. "And you can see that when Rashod was out there, and Lamar was out there. I anticipate that to come pretty easily, pretty fluidly, because they've been here together now three years.
"Now, [there were] some things Rashod couldn't control. So, we'll continue to build that and grow with it. And I think up until the last couple of days, Rashod has had a really good camp. [He has had] a really good offseason."
Meanwhile, Walker is in his first offseason with Baltimore after arriving as a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina. The former Tar Heels star is coming off a terrific season, in which he had 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. Now, the challenge comes in translating his game to the NFL level.
With nearly their full arsenal of receivers (minus Deonte Harty, who remains out for undisclosed reasons), the Ravens' offense is nearly back to full strength and should continue to shine, as it has since Jackson's return on Saturday.
