Ravens Get Sneak Peek of Rookie LB's Potential
The Baltimore Ravens are getting their rookie glass introduced to the organization at rookie minicamp, and while the team isn't holding a full throttle practice, there are signs of progress from the players they just selected.
Among those players is second-round linebacker Mike Green, who was graded by many as a first-round pick before the draft.
"We're looking for execution," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said via the team's website.
"If you saw the practice, we built it from no helmets – without even running the play – just coming up to the line of scrimmage and getting the snap. Then we built it in to doing everything fast, but then go half speed. Then we put the helmets on and we did it fast, but it wasn't competitive, and that's kind of the, I guess, the ramp up we try to do. So, can we see things? Sure. Can you see everything? No, can't see everything."
Green is an absolute freak of nature, which is why the Ravens were so bullish about selecting him. Harbaugh is excited with what he can do once the pads go on.
"I think you see it kind of up close and personal, the explosiveness and the size," Harbaugh said.
"He's a big guy, and as much as anything, I just like seeing the faces of the guys, how excited, the fact that it's just something that they've been dreaming of and working for, and here they are, and they're so excited and so nervous to get out there and get after it and get started, and then at the end of the practice, they feel like, 'Oh, I feel good about it. I got through it. I can do this.' And Mike [Green]'s no different than all the guys that way the first time through. So it's good to see."
If Green can continue learning more within the Ravens system, that potential will eventually turn into production for Baltimore's defense.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!