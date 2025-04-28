Winners and Losers Following Ravens 2025 Draft Haul
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the rearview and the Baltimore Ravens made all of their league-high 11 picks which will have ripple effects on how the rest of the roster shakes out between now and the start of the next season. While the arrival of such a massive draft class can be good news for certain position groups that need to be reinforced, it can also make the odds from players who were already on the bubble or longshots to make the team even longer.
Here is a breakdown of the some of the winners and losers from the addition of nearly a dozen rookie draft picks.
Winners
DC Zach Orr: The Ravens spent half a dozen of their picks on the defensive side of the ball to give the young play caller heading into his second season at the helm more gifted chess pieces to work with. The two most notable additions that will have the most significant impact are their top two picks, first-round safety Malaki Starks and outside linebacker Mike Green. With Starks, his versatile skillset brings further schematic flexibility to an already diverse defensive backfield. Green was the FBS leader in sacks and tackles for loss last season and adds more juice to a pass rush that racked up the second-most sacks in the league in 2024 but could still use a boost and future security with two of its top players heading into the final year of their respective contracts.
DB Kyle Hamilton: The two-time Pro Bowler was forced into playing a more traditional free safety role in the second half of last season to help stabilize a secondary that gave up the most passing yards and big passing plays through the first 10 weeks. Adding Starks frees him up to utilize the entirety of his dynamic skillset including spending more time in the box or lined up in his hybrid role and can be the ultra-disruptive force that made him a First Team All Pro in 2023.
RB Rasheen Ali: The second-year pro who was a fifth-round pick last year still isn't a lock to make the roster as the Ravens are returning the dynamic veteran duo of Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. There's also third-year speedster Keaton Mitchell who will be further removed from the severe injury he suffered late in his rookie year that limited him to just five games and a primary special teams role in 2024. However, despite this being one of the deepest running back draft classes in years and the fact that the Ravens were admittedly open to the possibility of taking one, they didn't which boosts Ali's chances of making the team as a fourth option and special teams contributor.
OL Coach George Warhop: While the Ravens only spent four of their picks on offense, three of them were linemen who could develop into quality depth pieces and even compete for starting jobs as rookies. Fifth-round offensive tackle Carson Vinson out of Alabama A&M is a small school prospect with tantalizing NFL traits and measurables who will need to refine his technique but has the potential to be the eventual successor to two-time Pro Bowl veteran Ronnie Stanley at left tackle.
STC Chris Horton: The Ravens used a pair of their sixth-round picks to bring competition and long-term stability at kicker with Arizona's Tyler Loop and punt returner with Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. In 2024, the Ravens struggled mightily with consistency at both of those spots with Justin Tucker missing a career-high 10 kicks and there was a revolving door at the punt-returning role as former All Pro Deonte Harty struggled to stay on the field due to injuries.
DBs Sanoussi Kane & Beau Brade: Even though the Ravens used their first overall pick to bring in another safety, his skillset and projected role are disparate from Kane who was a seventh-rounder last year and Brade who made the team as an undrafted free agent. As rookies, they predominantly played on special teams with Kane establishing himself as a staple on most units in that phase of the game. They will continue to be depth pieces on defense who could carve out rotational roles if they show enough in training camp and the preseason.
Losers
K Justin Tucker: For the first time since beating out former All Pro Billy Cundiff as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2012, the five-time First Team All Pro selection isn't guaranteed to be the team's top kicker heading into a season. Tucker is coming off the worst season of his otherwise Hall of Fame career and the league is currently investigating him in regards to over a dozen accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Now with the arrival of a young, inexpensive and strong-legged potential replacement who is an enthusiastic student of the craft, his days in Baltimore could very well be numbered.
OLBs David Ojabo & Malik Hamm: The Ravens' depth chart at edge defender was already crowded prior to the addition of Green and with him slated and expected to be a significant factor as a rookie, the odds of one or even either of these two players making the final roster is uncertain. Ojabo is a 2022 second-rounder heading into the final year of his rookie contract who has struggled with injuries in his first two seasons and didn't make much of an impact last year despite being active for 13 games and playing 275 defensive snaps. He has just four sacks in 18 career games over three years and could be a potential trade candidate at the end of training camp the Ravens could flip for a conditional late-round pick if he shines in the preseason. Hamm is a local product who made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023 who has spent his first two seasons on injured reserve and is coming off a torn ACL he suffered last summer.
OL Ben Cleveland: After tanking his free agency stock by getting arrested and cited for a DUI early in the offseason, the fifth-year veteran was brought back on a one-year deal but is by no means a lock to make the team, especially after the Ravens added a trio of young lineman in the draft. While Cleveland has been cross-trained at center, guard and tackle during his first four years in the league as a former third-rounder in 2021 and has played well when called upon in regular season games, the team will likely prioritize holding on to one of their rookies over him when it comes down to final cuts. All parties have performed comparably during training camp and the preseason.
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: The 2022 fourth-rounder will be firmly on the roster bubble for the second training camp in a row heading into the final year of his rookie deal. While the Ravens have liked what they've seen from him when he's been healthy, staying on the field has been an issue. In the sixth round, they selected a pair of corners in Western Michigan's Bilhal Kone and Rutgers' Robert Longerbeam. General manager Eric DeCosta shared that they entered Day 3 hoping to land one of the two of them if possible and were elated to land both. Their arrival and the fact that they're going to be on rookie deals for the next four years doesn't bode well for Armour-Davis' 2025 prospects.
LB William Kwenkeu: The local product and former undrafted free agent appeared in a pair of games for the Ravens last season as a special teams contributor and received a vote of confidence from head coach John Harbaugh at the league owners meeting. However, this offseason the Ravens added special teams ace Jake Hummel in free agency and then spent a fourth-round pick on former Cal standout linebacker Teddye Buchanan who in addition to being a strong special teams player, will have a chance to challenge Trenton Simpson for the starting WILL linebacker spot. The Ravens also signed talented rookie linebacker Jay Higgins out of Iowa as a free agent following the draft. All of these developments could leave Kwenkeu on the outside looking in when final cuts come around.
OT Corey Bullock: The former Terp signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent last year and spent his rookie season developing on the practice squad. With the selections of Emory Jones Jr. out of LSU in the third round and Carson Vinson out of Alabama A&M in the fifth round, both of whom were multi-year starters in college at tackle that the Ravens are excited about developing, Bullock's chances of making the team might have gone from slim to minuscule.
Reserve WRs: The Ravens were already well-stocked at wideout after re-signing veteran special teams ace and underrated pass catcher, Tylan Wallace, and signing five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins in free agency. Wester's arrival and projected role on special teams as an experienced and explosive punt returner make him one of the five locks near-lock to be on the team with the other three yet to be mentioned being Pro Bowler Zay Flowers, fifth-year veteran Rashod Bateman and 2024 fourth-round speedster Devontez Walker. This likely leaves, at the most, one roster spot left up for grabs which doesn't offer much hope for the likes of 2024 undrafted free agent Dayton Wade, converted quarterback Malik Cunningham and veterans Anthony Miller and Keith Kirkwood.
