2025 NFL Draft: Final Ravens Draft Grades
The 2025 NFL Draft has come to an official close, and the Baltimore Ravens added multiple potential difference-makers to their roster, most notably to their defense. With the annual selection meeting behind us, here are our staff grades for the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 draft class.
"The Ravens came into the third and final day of the draft with the most picks to work with of any team in the league with eight and some key roles still needing to be addressed. They checked off most of the boxes except for taking a true nose tackle type to help offset the loss of veteran Michael Pierce to retirement this offseason. They had ample opportunities to take some promising prospects who fit the build but opted to go in a different direction and missed out or traded back in one instance amid a run on the position at the top of the fifth. I was proud that I correctly mocked two players, fourth-round linebacker Teddye Buchanan and fifth-round lineman Carson Vinson. My favorite pick of the day far and away was the lone defensive lineman they did select after stating it would be a priority in such a deep class, Virginia Tech’s Aeneas Peebles. He’s one of the best interior pass rushers in this year’s crop and could prove to be a steal of a Day 3 gem in no time. They attacked special teams aggressively as was to be expected and took one of the best kicker and punt returner prospects in Tyler Loop and LaJohntay Wester. My only other gripe is that I would’ve liked to see them use one of their late-round picks on an athletic tight end as their entire depth chart at the position is only under contract through 2025. Otherwise, it was a very solid day and a nice haul overall for the Ravens. Final Grade: B+" - Josh Reed
"Overall, the Ravens did really well for themselves in this draft. They not only addressed most of their major positional needs, but landed some great players as well. Malaki Starks seems like the perfect fit for Zach Orr’s defense, being incredibly versatile and showing strong ball skills. Mike Green has the potential to be an absolute monster on the edge with his amazing explosiveness, assuming his off-field issues will be resolved. Some moves may have been a bit questionable, particularly on Day 3. For example, the decision to trade down with the Tennessee Titans at the end of the fourth round is still puzzling even after hearing Eric DeCosta’s explanation. It also was a bit strange that they waited so long to address their need for a defensive linemen and went with a smaller player when they did, even if Aeneas Peebles is a good prospect. Still, this is a draft class that Ravens fans should be pretty happy with. Final Grade: A-" - Jon Alfano
"I feel like this was somewhat of a top-heavy draft for the Ravens. Malaki Starks was a tremendous pick, and Mike Green slid to them in the second round, likely for off-field reasons that other teams didn't want to touch. Aeneas Peebles was a nice Day Three value pick, but not quite good enough to earn an "A" grade. Final Grade: B+"- Jarrett Bailey
