Ravens New OT Shares Message for Lamar Jackson
For any NFL hopeful, receiving a draft call is a feeling unlike any other. Some players are completely overcome by emotions, while others express a desire to get to work right away. Offensive tackle Emery Jones, whom the Baltimore Ravens selected at No. 91 overall in the third round, fell into the latter camp upon receiving that life-changing call.
After picking up the call from Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta on Friday night, Jones immediately told him how excited he was to not only get to work, but block for two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"That'd be an honor. I'll put it all on the line for him," Jones said.
Jones, a three-year starter at LSU, clearly made an impression on DeCosta in the Ravens. Not just throughout the pre-draft process, but also in that draft call alone.
"He's another guy who's got big goals, big aspirations, and all these guys, it's just so meaningful," DeCosta told reporters Friday night. "You get on the phone with them afterwards, and they're all taking their journey. They're all fighting their fight. They're trying to overcome and make their dreams come true, and these guys are a very highly-motivated group of guys."
The Baton Rouge, LA. native played at right tackle in college, but with 2024 second-round pick Roger Rosengarten having that role locked up, Jones will play a bit of a different role in Baltimore. Head coach John Harbaugh sees Jones playing a swing tackle role, able to fill in for either Rosengarten or left tackle Ronnie Stanley if needed.
"No, we see him as a possible swing guy," Harbaugh told reporters. "That's why I thought the pick was so good that Eric made. He's got the chance to be a swing backup tackle for us right away, but he also has a chance to go in there at guard and play. So, we're going to put him in at guard too, see how he does, and just get a feel for him once he starts practicing, get a feel for where he can help us, and we think he play guard and tackle."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!