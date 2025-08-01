Ravens Have Blueprint For Micah Parsons Trade
The relationship between star pass rusher Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys has hit a new low. The Penn State product took to X on Friday to voice his displeasures and break his silence on the negotiations, or lack thereof between his agent and the Cowboys' front office.
Parsons noted that he had a meeting with Jerry Jones during the offseason and that his contract did come up, but the team assumed those were the negotiations when Parsons did not view it that way at all, telling the team that his agent would be in contact with them. However, Parsons notes that the Cowboys have refused to talk to Parsons' agent, which has led to zero offers being put on the table in terms of a long-term deal.
This led to Parsons making it known he doesn't want to be a Cowboy anymore and he has requested a trade. All 31 other teams will likely be interested, and the Baltimore Ravens should be near the top of that list, as a star pass rusher would make their roster look borderline unstoppable. What would it take to acquire Parsons? ESPN's Adam Schefter points out any potential trade could look very similar to the Khalil Mack deal back in 2018.
"A potential trade comp for Micah Parsons: When 27-year-old Khalil Mack was traded from Oakland to Chicago, the Bears gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for Mack, a second-round pick, and a conditional fifth-round pick," Schefter posted on X. "Now the 26-year-old Parsons — who is one of only two players in NFL history to register a dozen-plus sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons, along with Reggie White — has now requested a trade."
While that seems like a ton to give up, it all becomes more than worth it if it helps the Ravens win a Super Bowl.
