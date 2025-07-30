Lamar Jackson Makes Bold Claim About Ravens Roster
The Baltimore Ravens seem primed to contend for a Super Bowl once again this season and quarterback Lamar Jackson recently explained why.
The two-time NFL MVP believes the 2025 Ravens is the best team he's ever been on.
"To be honest, yeah," Jackson said. "Just going off of the experience that I have, the experience that we got coming back, yeah, I'd say so."
Baltimore's roster does look like one of the most well-rounded and talented in the league with All-Pros and Pro Bowlers on each side of the ball. However, the team has struggled to get out of its own way in the playoffs with costly turnovers and drops in back-to-back years.
During the Ravens' 27-25 divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills last season, tight end Mark Andrews had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter and then had the worst drop of his career a few minutes later.
Trailing 27-19, Baltimore drove 88 yards in less than two minutes for a touchdown with 1:33 remaining. But Andrews dropped a wide open pass in the end zone on the two-point conversion.
That, of course, was not Jackson's fault, but he thinks the Ravens' postseason woes will be the driving force to help them get over the hump in the playoffs this year.
"We [have] a chip on our shoulder, and knowing what we have coming back, all of these guys, not knowing if we can have these guys next year, we got to take advantage of what we have right now," Jackson said.
Only time will tell if that's true, but Baltimore's newest additions could be the difference maker as well.
The Ravens added veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and cornerback Jaire Alexander in free agency and then drafted safety Malaki Starks and linebacker Mike Green in the 2025 NFL Draft — all of whom could make an impact early and often in 2025.
