Ravens' Derrick Henry Just Misses Madden 99 Club
Derrick Henry's first season with the Baltimore Ravens was about as close to perfect as one could ask for. At age 30, when many running backs have already declined, Henry stiff armed Father Time to the tune of 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
Again, Henry was almost perfect in 2024, and his rating in "Madden NFL 26" reflects that.
On Thursday, EA Sports revealed that Henry will have a 98 overall rating at the launch of the new game. This places him as the second-highest-rated running back in the game behind Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles, who is the cover athlete and one of just seven players with a 99 overall rating at launch.
Henry also received a 99 stiff-arm rating, a given considering how iconic his stiff arm is.
Last year, Henry joined the 99 club via a midseason roster update, and he and Lamar Jackson became the first pair of teammates to be elevated to the 99 club in the same season. While Jackson managed to stay in the 99 club for the new came, Henry fell ever so slightly short. Again, though, he could easily re-join the group via another roster update.
EA Sports unveiled the top 10 players at most positions on Thursday, so naturally, several other Ravens received their ratings as well. Roquan Smith ranked second among inside linebackers with a 94 overall, Nnamdi Madubuike tied for fifth among defensive linemen with a 93 overall, Marlon Humphrey and Jaire Alexander ranked seventh and eighth among cornerbacks with 92 and 91 overall ratings, respectively, and Kyle Hamilton seventh among safeties at 90 overall (which is frankly insulting).
On offense, Mark Andrews came in as the fourth-best tight end at 91 overall.
"Madden NFL 26" launches on Aug. 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and Windows.
