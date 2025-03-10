Derrick Henry Reacts to Ravens Re-Signing Ronnie Stanley
Ronnie Stanley re-signing with the Baltimore Ravens is great news for not just him, but for his teammates as well.
If there was somehow any doubt, look no further than Derrick Henry's one-word reaction to the news.
"PAKIIIII!!" Henry wrote on his Instagram story, with accompanying emojis.
Henry, 31, had an outstanding first season in Baltimore, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging a career-best 5.9 yards per carry. The pairing of him and star quarterback Lamar Jackson proved to be even better than expected, and they led the Ravens to one of the best offensive seasons in NFL history.
That said, it wouldn't have been possible without Stanley's strong play up front. The nine-year veteran earned an overall grade of 71 from Pro Football Focus, ranking 39th out of 141 offensive tackles. He also earned a 79.6 pass blocking grade (21st) and 63.4 run blocking grade (63rd).
However, that still doesn't tell the full story.
Since his All-Pro season in 2019, Stanley had battled injuries for almost half a decade. He played just 31 out of a possible 67 regular-season games between 2020 and 2023, including just seven in the first two seasons. Even when he was on the field, it was abundantly clear that he wasn't playing at full strength.
That all changed this season, though. Stanley not only stayed completely healthy and played all 17 games for the first time ever, but also played some of the best football of his career. He might've been the most pleasant surprise of the season for Baltimore.
As a result, he was slated to be the top offensive tackle in free agency, and for a while, it looked like he might leave. The Ravens were able to get the job done, though, signing him to a three-year, $60 million deal just before he could talk to other teams.
Henry clearly loves to see his left tackle back in the fold, and it's safe to assume his teammates feel the same.
