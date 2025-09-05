Raven Country

Ravens Catch Heat for Underwhelming Re-Signing

The Baltimore Ravens' lack of a clear upgrade to a position of need is considered a concern to look out for this regular season.

Henry Brown

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Patrick Mekari (65) and guard Ben Cleveland (66) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) up before an AFC wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens haven't left a lot of room for doubters to question their roster, leaving their questionable management of the team's offensive line as one of the few areas of concern.

Seemingly every other position group saw some clear attempts at bringing in upgrades. Their older core of edge rushers got injected some much-needed energy in the NFL Draft when the Ravens stole linebacker prospect Mike Green in the second round. The secondary, already talented, loaded up in signing Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie in the offseason. Even their quarterback rotation looks better than usual, with stable backup Cooper Rush and Baltimore fan-favorite Tyler Huntley acting as Lamar Jackson's newest understudies.

Their rotation of offensive linemen, though, leaves plenty to be desired. Already staffing one of the best centers in the game in Tyler Linderbaum, they opted to play it subtle in retooling the guard and tackle depth in-house. Fringe-starters like Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees are set to step up to fill the starting guard spots, despite neither of the young Ravens ever previously proving themselves as capable of reliably protecting Lamar Jackson and his pocket.

The Ravens could have gone out and bought some much-needed depth behind the raw Ravens guards, but instead opted to bring Ben Cleveland back for another turn in Baltimore in what Connor Burke of Ebony Birds is considering the "weirdest move" of the team's offseason.

"Cleveland should not have been the only move addressing guard this offseason. He has been disappointing in his NFL career," Burke wrote. "Yes, the Jones selection could also ultimately address that spot, but there were better veterans on the free agent market that Baltimore could have signed to address their guard problem. There are still better options."

Baltimore Ravens Guard Ben Cleveland
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland (66) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Shaq Mason and Dalton Risner are two veteran free agents who can still contribute to starting units in the NFL ahead of 2025. Faalele, Vorhees and Cleveland have yet to prove they can be reliable blockers, and there is no reason they should be the lead contributors on the interior alongside Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum."

Cleveland was brought back to the Ravens on a one-year, $1.17 million contract entering his age-27 season, appearing all 17 games in Baltimore's previous season without starting.

Patrick Mekari's departure opened the door for the Ravens to bring in a outside free agent to replace the starting guard, the sort of strategy they've repeatedly taken on amidst their summer of adding, and the win-now Ravens will be judged for the trust they're maintaining in their own development program.

