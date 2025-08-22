Ravens Sneaky OL Could Crack Final Roster
The Baltimore Ravens' starting lineup is more or less set in stone approaching the final two weeks before the NFL season's set to commence, with the last month of training camp answering many lingering questions as to who's set to play the majority of snaps at the team's few holes.
The offensive and defensive line are home to a few of those final question marks, with edge rushers and trusted guards remaining as the key positions of need. The Ravens have drafted and developed their way into many of their answers, but they still have to determine which depth pieces will make their final 53-man roster for Week One of the regular season.
Corey Bullock has made an intriguing case for himself as a backup body on the offensive line, having received ringing endorsements from the coaching staff and statistical measuring sticks that approve of how he's filled into various roles during the preseason.
The previously-undrafted offensive tackle looked like a likely candidate to lock down the backup center job behind Tyler Linderbaum, who's similarly dominated his competition as one of the league's premier men in the middle.
He only built on that case after Week Two of the preseason, leaving some of his positional competition in the dust with another strong outing against the Dallas Cowboys.
Ebony Birds of the FanSided network called attention to Bullock's versatility as a backup guard helping him vault ahead of Nick Samac on the depth chart, with the rising sophomore failing to bounce back after receiving 17 consecutive healthy scratches in 2024.
"Bullock made a statement in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys," Connor Burke wrote. "He was the third-highest graded player on the Ravens’ offense, registering an 81.8 overall grade on 35 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. This comes off a solid showing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, where he delivered a 71.7 grade. He outperformed Samac in both games."
"In addition to these strong performances, Bullock has also been seeing starting reps. In both preseason matchups, he led the offense's operations as the starting center. He is becoming a clear favorite of the coaching staff, and even quarterback Cooper Rush, who commended his play and communication throughout the game against Dallas."
Bullock's ability to respectably play multiple positions along the line, including the central spot at center, and gel with quarterbacks like Rush and, hopefully, Lamar Jackson, will certainly help him in the coming weeks when Baltimore will be forced to make some final roster decisions. He was already looking like a likely candidate to make the leap after previously getting the better of Samac, and he continues to make his case as a reserve to look forward to in 2025.
