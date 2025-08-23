Ravens Urged to Make Much-Needed Trade
The majority of doubts that critics have surround the 2025 Baltimore Ravens have nothing to do with the regular season.
The most important question of all, "Does this team have what it takes to win a championship," can't be answered by offseason moves, but the offseason can help indicate how seriously a team is taking their contending window. The Ravens have generally done well on that promise, adding much more than they've lost in building one of the NFL's biggest on-paper threats.
There aren't many gripes to have with the team's projected lineup, as they've spent the preseason providing final starting nods to the few spots on both sides of the line that still needed further evaluation, but they sound far from comfortable in their rotation of offensive lineman set to protect Lamar Jackson's pocket this fall.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay took note of the Ravens' soft guard room, and pitched a trade proposal that sees Baltimore part ways with low-leverage draft capital in exchange for some outside reinforcement.
Kay envisions Baltimore trading a 2026 seventh-round pick for Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Brock Hoffman. Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele have failed to blow anyone away in attempting to step into the open starting guard spot, which the versatile Hoffman could have a shot at in a swap.
"Brock Hoffman, an undrafted free agent who joined the Cowboys in 2022, isn't likely to see much action in 2025 barring injury," Kay wrote. "He's been a relatively poor fit in the team's system and could benefit from a fresh start and chance to compete elsewhere. A seventh-round pick should be more than enough to get a deal done."
He's spent his first three seasons largely as a center, earning seven starts last year in taking advantage of Dallas' most recent campaign lacking in stakes.
Every team has to build their offensive line with meticulous precision for the quarterback's safety, but the Ravens and their top-rated rushing attack have to be extra mindful of the bodies they're placing in front of their superstars. Jackson needs all the time he can get to run through his reads, and Derrick Henry requires a handoff window in order to commence his repetitive journey downfield.
The Ravens' offensive line is far from hopeless. Young Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum regularly manning the center position, All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard looking to build on his glowing resume with his blocking presence and Ronnie Stanley looking to return to left tackle, but the Ravens should continue hearing out league-wide competitors willing to offer some extra help.
