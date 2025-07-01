Ravens Could Have NFL's Top Defense
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the league's top teams going into the upcoming season.
With an MVP candidate in quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have potential to be one of the league's top offenses. However, there is also potential in the defense, which could challenge the best in the league for the top spot.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes the Ravens have the ability to house the best defense in the NFL.
"It shouldn't come as a surprise that Eric DeCosta has made at least one great move to address each pressing need for the Ravens defense," Ballentine wrote.
"There's no limit to how well the Ravens' unit will play if just a few of their high-profile additions pan out right away. Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie give them two veteran corners who could fix what ailed the secondary last season."
"If Malaki Starks and Mike Green can contribute right away, Baltimore could have the No. 1 defense in the league."
In 2023, the Ravens had the No. 1 defense in the NFL. That helped them secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC, allowing them to play all of their games at M&T Bank Stadium for the playoffs. While they got past the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round, they fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
The Ravens regressed to the No. 9 overall defense in 2024, which also led to them having the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture. That forced them to play Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on the road, where they lost in the Divisional Round.
Having the best defense possible could be the difference between making the Super Bowl and getting eliminated prematurely, so the Ravens need to strive to be the best team on that side of the ball in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!