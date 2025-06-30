Ravens Tied To Star WR In 2026 Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens made an already great roster better over the offseason. They made sure to re-sign left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year deal, locking up one of the focal points of their offensive line for the long-term future. On top of that, Baltimore also signed former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to complement Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.
With that in mind, if Joe DeLeone of PFSN is correct, the Ravens will be adding another Clemson wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. DeLeone projects the Ravens will select Antonio Williams in his very early 2026 mock draft.
"When you have a roster as loaded as the Baltimore Ravens’, you can have the luxury of adding depth to your already strong receiver room," DeLeone writes. "Antonio Williams is a dynamic playmaker whose play style would fit nicely in Baltimore’s receiving unit."
The Ravens already extended Bateman earlier in the offseason, signing the Minnesota product to a three-year deal worth $36.75 million. On top of that, Flowers has cemented himself as one of the better No. 1 options in the NFL, earning a Pro Bowl appearance in 2024. Should they draft Williams, that likely means they are planning for life after Bateman or Flowers — you don't draft a player in the first round without the intention of making that player a starter. While Bateman could become more of a WR3, north of $12 million per year would be hefty for a non-starter on the boundary.
In terms of Williams himself, though, he is a tremendous player. He caught 75 passes for 904 yards and an ACC-leading 11 touchdowns in 2024. While there is an entire season yet to be played, at both the college and NFL levels, Williams is an incredible talent that will make an NFL team very happy when the time comes.
