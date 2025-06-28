Jim Harbaugh Included in Lawsuit Against Former Ravens Assistant
A lawsuit involving a former Baltimore Ravens assistant from his time with the Michigan Wolverines now includes the university's former head coach Jim Harbaugh.
According to the Associated Press, Harbaugh has been included in a disturbing lawsuit against former Ravens assistant coach Matthew Weiss, who from 2015 to January 2023 gained access to private information, including intimate photos, of 150,000 student athletes from more than 100 institutions.
Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel's addition to the lawsuit stems from claims that they knew Weiss, who faces 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft, was viewing the private information in December 2022, right as Michigan was getting set to play in the College Football Playoff.
Weiss was the team's co-offensive coordinator at the time before being fired in Jan. 2023 following an investigation of his laptop.
Parker Stinar, the lawyer leading the case against Weiss, called out Michigan for the way it handled the disturbing situation.
"The university's delay in taking meaningful protective action until after a high-stakes game sends a clear message: Student welfare was secondary," Stinar said, per ESPN. "Had Harbaugh implemented basic oversight of his staff, plaintiffs and the class would have been protected against predators such as Weiss. Instead, Weiss was a highly compensated asset that was promoted by and within the football program, from which position he was able to, and did, target female student athletes."
Weiss was with the Ravens from 2009 until 2020. During that time, he worked on staff with head coach John Harbaugh, the older brother of Jim.
Weiss originally joined the Ravens as head coach assistant in 2009. He then became a defensive quality coach for the team in 2012, the same year Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!