Ravens Have One of NFL's Best Veterans
It's been a little over a year since the Baltimore Ravens invested their future in defensive tackle Nnambdi Madubuike.
Madubuike signed a long-term deal with the Ravens last offseason and has remained not just one of the best players at his position, but in the entire league.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox conducted a draft with all veteran players and Madubuike was chosen at No. 27 overall.
"Top-tier defensive tackles have become a high-demand commodity in recent years, which explains Milton Williams getting a four-year, $104 deal after his breakout 2024 campaign. Baltimore has itself a terrific interior defender in Madubuike, who received his own lucrative extension last offseason," Knox writes.
"Madubuike is an integral part of what former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and current defensive coordinator Zachary Orr have done with the Ravens defense up front."
"Over the past two seasons, Madubuike has recorded 99 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 50 quarterback hits.
"Madubuike's ability to generate interior pressure allowed Baltimore's defense to function with a 33-year-old Kyle Van Noy and the often inconsistent Odafe Oweh as its two primary edge-rushers. Madubuike won't turn 28 until November, and securing him here makes perfect sense for the Ravens."
The Ravens defense will be considered one of the league's best over the next several years thanks to players like Madubuike, who may not even have hit his prime yet.
The Ravens will get Madubuike's best years while the team has its Super Bowl window wide open as Lamar Jackson continues to be one of the best players in the NFL.
If Madubuike continues to get better over the course of his contract, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Ravens hoisting the Lombardi Trophy one day soon.
