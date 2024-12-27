Ravens Help Netflix Pull Massive Ratings
What many expected to be a close game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans turned into a laugher, as the former dominated 31-2 in a rematch of last season's divisional round game.
Despite the lopsided result, the game still turned out to be a ratings goldmine.
According to NFL Media, the Ravens-Texans game garnered an average minute audience of 24.3 million viewers, making it the most-streamed NFL games on record. Viewership peaked at 27 million during Beyoncé's halftime show, dubbed "Beyoncé Bowl."
The first game of the day, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10, garnered a similar AMA of 24.1 million viewers. NFL Media says that the two games generated a "unduplicated audience" of nearly 65 million U.S. viewers.
These Christmas Day games marked the first foray into the NFL for streaming titan Netflix, and based on the ratings, it was a smashing success.
“Bringing our members this record-breaking day of two NFL games was the best Christmas gift we could have delivered,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix chief content officer. “We’re thankful for our partnership with the NFL, all of our wonderful on-air talent, and let’s please not forget the electrifying Beyoncé and the brilliant Mariah Carey.”
“We’re thrilled with our first Christmas Gameday on Netflix with NFL games being streamed to a global audience,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution. “Fans in all 50 states and over 200 countries around the world watched some of the league’s brightest stars along with a dazzling performance by Beyoncé in a historic day for the NFL.”
Baltimore played on Christmas for the second year in a row, and dominated once again. Last year, John Harbaugh's team went on the road and crushed the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers 33-19, scoring five interceptions in the process.
