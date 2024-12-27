Ravens Help Netflix Pull Massive Ratings

🚨Netflix NFL Christmas Gameday Viewership🚨



*Unduplicated audience of nearly 65 million US viewers



*Ravens-Texans (24.3 million) & Chiefs-Steelers (24.1 million) are most-streamed NFL games in US history



*Viewership for Ravens-Texans peaked w/ Beyonce Bowl (over 27 million… pic.twitter.com/8E8bb0c3qo