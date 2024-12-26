LaMerry Christmas: Ravens QB Makes Young Fan's Day
Lamar Jackson gave Baltimore Ravens fans another Christmas to remember, accounting for three total touchdowns and becoming the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yards for a quarterback en route to a dominant 31-2 victory.
For one young fan in particular, though, Jackson had an extra special present.
After exiting the game and allowing Josh Johnson to handle cleanup duties, Jackson went to the tunnel and gifted a young fan his wristband and beanie. The fan, who was already wearing Jackson's No. 8 jersey, was visibly overjoyed, hugging (presumably) his mother in excitement.
At the same time, another fan gifted Jackson a huge chain bearing the logo for the quarterback's "Era 8" clothing brand, which he then gave to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta on the sideline.
Jackson has been giving Ravens fans plenty of gifts this season, putting up the best numbers of his career as he competes for his third career MVP award. He's now led the Ravens to three-straight victories after the bye week, but as the late Kobe Bryant said, "job's not finished."
"I believe how our season has gone – the regular season – it just explains how the NFL is," Jackson told reporters after the game. "It really doesn't matter how you start off. It's about how you finish, and I believe we're finishing pretty well right now."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!