Ravens Hint at First Round Pick in NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens are in need of keeping their pass rush fresh and ready to go for the 2025 season.
While the Ravens were second in the NFL in sacks in 2024, there is still room for improvement for Baltimore's front seven.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke about the team's pass rush and didn't deny the idea of taking a player at that position with the No. 27 overall pick.
"It really comes down to the best player at the time," DeCosta said via the team's website.
"We're always going to say that. It's something that we've said every single year, starting back to 1996 with Ozzie as the GM. We're going to draft the best available player, so if we're picking at [No.] 27, and there is an edge rusher, and he is the best guy, we're probably going to pick him. That's going to hold through with every round. It's an important position. We were maybe second in the league in sacks last year, but having a continuous influx of young pass rush talent – guys that can set the edge and play the run, guys that play like Ravens, physical players who can get to the quarterback – that's a priority for us, for sure."
The Ravens run a unique system when it comes to the pass rush, often having four on the field at one time. That is why it's important for the Ravens to add players at that position every season to ensure a healthy competition.
"You want to be able to get there with four rushers," DeCosta said.
"The teams that have those guys, they do a great job with them. We have those guys, too. We've done that a lot. You want to be able to get home with zone blitzes, man blitzes, with all-out blitzes. We like to keep it moving. We like to keep people guessing. That's kind of our format, and a four-man rush – absolutely – [that's a] big part of that."
If the Ravens add another pass rusher or two this offseason to join their already-strong group, they could find themselves making another deep run in the AFC playoffs.
