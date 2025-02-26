Raven Country

Ravens Hint at First Round Pick in NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are in need of adding some pass rushers in the front seven.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adisa Isaac (50) and Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adisa Isaac (50) and Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are in need of keeping their pass rush fresh and ready to go for the 2025 season.

While the Ravens were second in the NFL in sacks in 2024, there is still room for improvement for Baltimore's front seven.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke about the team's pass rush and didn't deny the idea of taking a player at that position with the No. 27 overall pick.

"It really comes down to the best player at the time," DeCosta said via the team's website.

"We're always going to say that. It's something that we've said every single year, starting back to 1996 with Ozzie as the GM. We're going to draft the best available player, so if we're picking at [No.] 27, and there is an edge rusher, and he is the best guy, we're probably going to pick him. That's going to hold through with every round. It's an important position. We were maybe second in the league in sacks last year, but having a continuous influx of young pass rush talent – guys that can set the edge and play the run, guys that play like Ravens, physical players who can get to the quarterback – that's a priority for us, for sure."

The Ravens run a unique system when it comes to the pass rush, often having four on the field at one time. That is why it's important for the Ravens to add players at that position every season to ensure a healthy competition.

"You want to be able to get there with four rushers," DeCosta said.

"The teams that have those guys, they do a great job with them. We have those guys, too. We've done that a lot. You want to be able to get home with zone blitzes, man blitzes, with all-out blitzes. We like to keep it moving. We like to keep people guessing. That's kind of our format, and a four-man rush – absolutely – [that's a] big part of that."

If the Ravens add another pass rusher or two this offseason to join their already-strong group, they could find themselves making another deep run in the AFC playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News