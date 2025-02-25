Ravens Predicted to Land Kyle Hamilton Running Mate
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton's greatest strength is his incredible versatility, but one wouldn't know it just by watching the second half of the season.
With the Ravens relegating Marcus Williams to the bench and releasing Eddie Jackson, Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington were essentially the only two safeties who saw regular playing time. As a result, the former was essentially forced to play as a deep safety. Not in the slot or as a pseudo-linebacker like he previously did regularly, but pretty much entirely in the same position.
Of course, the Ravens' defense improved significantly in the second half of the season, but if they can add more depth and allow Hamilton to play more freely, they'd absolutely take it.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. clearly agrees with that sentiment, projecting the Ravens to select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at No. 27 overall in his pre-combine mock draft.
"This guy is going to catch everyone's eye during combine workouts," Kiper wrote. "His explosiveness at 6-3, 227 pounds is special. But he's more than just traits, having hauled in four interceptions for the Gamecocks this past season. If Baltimore is able to land him at No. 27, it can put him next to Kyle Hamilton and essentially take away the third level of the field. And that'd be a good thing, considering the Ravens allowed 58 plays for 20 or more yards this past season, third-most in the NFL."
Emmanwori's unique blend of size, athleticism and ball skills makes him a prospect to keep an eye on. The All-American safety figures to be a star at this week's NFL Scouting Combine, and it's safe to assume the Ravens will be among the teams watching his performance very closely.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!