Ravens GM 'Optimistic' About Ronnie Stanley Deal
Ronnie Stanley has spent his entire nine-year career with the Baltimore Ravens, though it remains to be seen how much longer that will be the case.
Stanley, 30, is due to hit free agency for the first time in his career early next month. While his age and injury history might scare some teams off, his bounce-back performance in 2024 ensures he'll be one of the most-coveted free agents on the market.
The Ravens don't have much in the way of cap space, so paying Stanley like a top lineman seems very difficult. However, it's not impossible.
While speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said he's not only still talking with Stanley and his agent, but is hopeful they can work out a deal.
"Well Ronnie and I did a deal the last time, so that's great," DeCosta said. "He and I have a good friendship, we've known each other for a long time, he's got a great agent in Kim Miale. You know, never want to say 100 percent, but I feel good that we'll have a good, healty debate, a good process. We're going to meet with Kim in Indy this week, and I'm optimistic that we'll be able to get a deal done."
Based on recent contracts, it seems like a sure bet that Stanley will make over $20 million per year on his new deal, probably closer to $25 million. The Ravens currently have around $12.8 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, so they may have to get creative in order to keep him. Not to say they can't do it, but it would take some work.
If Stanley can play like he did this season, though, then that effort would be well worth it.
