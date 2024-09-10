Ravens TE Wins PFF Award
Late last season, Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely showed the potential to be a special player. This season, he's out to fully realize that potential across an entire campaign.
So far, so good. Likely, a 2022 fourth-round pick from Coastal Carolina, turned in one of the best peformances of his career in Thursday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, catching nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. The highlight of the night was a 49-yard touchdown, where he made several defenders miss to cut Kansas City's lead to just three points.
The third-year pro was the shining star of the Ravens' opener, and as it turns out, one of the stars in Week 1 as a whole. After his great showing, Likely earned the honor of Pro Football Focus' Offensive Player of the Week.
"Likely delivered one of the best performances of his career in the Ravens' season-opening loss to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs," PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote. "He averaged 3.17 yards per route run, earning a 90.0 receiving grade and an 89.9 run-blocking grade."
As great as Likely's performance was, he was just an inch away, literally, from cementing himself as a Baltimore hero. On the final play of the game, Likely hauled in a pass in the back of the end zone that would've put the Ravens a point away from tying things up, or allow them to go for two and the win. Unfortunately, Likely's toe was just barely out of bounds, and thus the call was reversed.
"At this point, you just have to live with the call," Likely told reporters after the game. "You have to look on, obviously watch the film, see where we can get better to not put ourselves in the situation to leave it in the refs' hands to be able to call that and call the game. All I'll say is [we just have to] watch the film and see what we can improve on and go onto next week."
Still, that shouldn't take away from Likely's amazing showing. He easily led all tight ends in receiving, finishing with nearly twice as many yards as the runner-up at his position (Las Vegas Raiders rookie Brock Bowers with 58 yards). His nine receptions were also the second-most of any player, only trailing Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp with 14.
If that's a sign of what's to come, then a special season should be in store for the young tight end.
