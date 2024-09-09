Ravens' Lamar Jackson Misses Practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not present at Monday's practice, according to multiple reports.
Jackson, 27, completed 26 of 41 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown during a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Thursday's season opener. He also rushed 16 times for another 122 yards. He didn't appear to suffer any injuries during the game, yet is mysteriously absent for the first practice since.
Even behind an offensive line featuring three new starters, Jackson managed to keep himself clean with only one sack and one quarterback hit on the night. As such, it's unclear why he's not out there on Monday.
That said, the reiging league MVP has missed more than his fair share of practices over the years. Most recently, Jackson missed the start of training camp with an illness. He also missed time during OTAs, but that was due to him voluntary sitting out and not due to any physical ailment.
Jackson isn't the only Raven not practicing on Monday. Cornerback Nate Wiggins, wide receiver Deonte Harty and outside linebackers Adisa Isaac and Kyle Van Noy are also reportedly not on the field. Isaac didn't play against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury, while Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone early in the second half. It's unclear why Wiggins and Harty are out, as they also didn't suffer any apparent injuries.
After practice, head coach John Harbaugh gave a brief update on all players' statuses.
"We had a number of guys that weren't out there – some personal [and] some physical," Harbaugh said. "[The] injury report comes out Wednesday afternoon, so you'll be better advised on that day regarding all those guys."
