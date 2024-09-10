Ravens QB Among Early Favorites for MVP
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were almost able to pull off a hard-fought win in their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, they came up just short.
On the final play of the game, Jackson found tight end Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone for what would have given the Ravens a chance to win the game with a two-point conversion. However, Likely's big toe came down on the out of bounds line and the game ended.
Despite the heartbreaking finish to the game, Baltimore should be feeling very good about the 2024 NFL season.
Now that all Week 1 games have been concluded, Jackson is receiving even more hype.
NFL Spin Zone recently released their MVP rankings following Week 1 action. Jackson was given the No. 2 ranking on the list.
"Lamar Jackson threw for 273 yards, one touchdown, and also added another 122 yards rushing for the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 1 loss against the Chiefs. Jackson won the MVP award last year, but was only able to muster 24 passing touchdowns and 821 rushing yards, so his production from his 2019 MVP campaign was extremely down. Still, though, Jackson being the best dual-threat QB in the NFL is going to keep him near the top of the MVP race as long as he is an efficient passer. Can the QB win his third career NFL MVP award?"
Watching Jackson play, there was a noticeable urgency about his style. He is clearly more motivated to win than ever and he's going to do whatever it takes to do so.
He looked much more aggressive and more confident. That is a dangerous sight to see for any team that will face Jackson throughout the course of the year.
Winning back-to-back MVP awards is not an easy thing to do. Only the best of the best are able to do that. Could Jackson join those ranks this season?
All of that being said, it's good to see him being noticed for what he brought to the field in Week 1. He has a long way to go before being an MVP "finalist," but he's clearly trending in that direction after one week of play.
