Ravens QB Gets Shocking Praise From Analyst
With the Baltimore Ravens falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs again in Thursday's season opener, a whole new wave of discourse surruonding Lamar Jackson's ability to get over the top has sprung up again. Oh joy.
Immediately after the game, the same tired criticism about Jackson's inability to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, or just win big games in general, dominated discussion on major talk shows. Many pointed to the team as a whole rather than just Jackson, but the two-time MVP was also caught up in the whirlwind.
That said, there were a few talking heads who came to Jackson's defense, including, surpringly, Skip Bayless. After the game, the famous (or infamous, depending on who you ask) commentator posted a video passionately defending Jackson, who he called the "ultimate baller."
"There is no quarterback in the National Football League I'd rather watch play football than Lamar Jackson. In all my years I've never seen a better baller at quarterback," Bayless said.
"I'm talking about a backyard baller – a battler – than Lamar freakin' Jackson. I loved watching him [on Thursday] at Kansas City. I know he missed three or four throws you got to make, but how many plays did he make with his feet and his arm?"
Despite the loss, Jackson put up quite a strong performance. The reigning league MVP completed 26 of 41 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown, adding 122 rushing yards on 16 carries. He also rallied the team when all seemed lost, and came jjust an inch away from tying the game up on the final play.
There were a lot of things to critique from the Ravens' loss, but Jackson's performance is low down on the list. As such, Bayless still believes Jackson can lead Baltimore to the promised land.
"… I picked the Ravens to win the AFC over the Chiefs," Bayless said. "I picked them to get to the AFC Championship against the Bengals, who are going to beat the Chiefs at the Chiefs in the playoffs – Burrow over Mahomes again – and I'm sticking with it because of Lamar. Jackson. Balling. Out."
