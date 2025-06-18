Raven Country

Ravens' Jaire Alexander Contract Details Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens signed pro bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to a new contract.

Jarrett Bailey


Sep 22, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) scores on a pick six thrown by Tennessee Titans Will Levis (8) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens made a big splash on Wednesday, signing two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander was let go earlier in June by the Green Bay Packers. He had only appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons due to injury, which sparked the Packers' decision to part ways with their former first-round pick, and the Ravens swooped in to grab him.

Lamar Jackson made it know he wanted to play with his college teammate, and it didn't take long for things to get done. On top of that, we now know the details of the contract.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Alexander is signed to a one-year deal worth $6 million. Schefter added that multiple other teams offered Alexander more money, but he wanted to reunite with Jackson and become a Raven.

While injuries have been a thorn in the side of Alexander, he has proven he is one of the NFL's top cornerbacks. In 2022, he intercepted five passes and was named Second-Team All-Pro. He was also Second-Team All-Pro back in 2020. The Ravens now have a loaded secondary that features three former All-Pros in Alexander, Marlon Humphrey, and Kyle Hamilton, on top of free agent signee Chidobe Awuzie, second-year cornerback Nate Wiggins, and rookie safety Malaki Starks.

