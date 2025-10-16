Ravens Offseason Signing Could Be Cut Candidate
During the summer, the Baltimore Ravens made a bold move in free agency that would not only help reunite Lamar Jackson with an old teammate but also add some firepower to the defense.
Cornerback Jaire Alexander signed a one-year contract with the Ravens in the hopes that he would be able to step in as a starter with Marlon Humphrey on the opposite side. The two together would be seen as a dominant force.
Six weeks into the NFL season, and Ravens fans are still waiting for that to happen. At this point, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
That's because Alexander played the first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills and then was benched the next week. It took him three games before coming back against the Houston Texans. He once again did not play in the Ravens' Week 6 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
With only five tackles to his stat line, it's more and more obvious that something has to happen with Alexander. The Ravens either need to start him, trade him or cut him.
While answering fan mail questions, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec responded to a question regarding Alexander being a cut candidate. Zrebiec made it clear he has not heard anything about an impending move with Alexander or that he is unhappy, but with the veteran cornerback not getting playing time, there might be a legitimate conversation about whether Alexander should be on the team or not.
"How long will he be OK with having no obvious role on defense? From a Ravens perspective, how long can they afford to carry a veteran corner who doesn’t play special teams and isn’t getting on the field defensively? The Ravens will need to create a roster spot for Emery Jones Jr. next week. DeCosta will likely make a few outside additions, so tough decisions will have to be made."
The reality is, Baltimore is already doing pretty well in the secondary without Alexander. Nate Wiggins has arguably been the best corner on the team, with Humphrey always a reliable starter. Chidobe Awuzie is also playing well enough that the Ravens can justify rolling with them.
It would be easy to release Alexander since he's only on a one-year deal, and that would be easier than trading him. The lingering durability concerns Alexander is going to follow him around for the rest of his NFL career, as he has missed 38 games since 2021.
Like Zrebiec alluded to, players are coming back from injury, so tough decisions have to be made. Alexander's departure might be necessary, but it would be in the team's best interest to let him go given their injury problems this season.
