Ravens' Derrick Henry Bounces Back for Nothing
The Baltimore Ravens' offense has been suffuciently lacking over the past few weeks, and it hasn't been hard to see why. Any team would struggle without their multiple-time MVP in Lamar Jackson, one of the best defense-benders in the NFL around whom the organization's constructed a multidimensional scoring attack around. They've consistently churned out successful regular season records with a proven recipe, but the winning's slowed to a halt over the course of this fall.
Attention naturally swiveled to Derrick Henry in determining the team's best bets to keep the chains moving, with the star running back partnering with Jackson to create the most effective rushing duo in the league last season. They each shined brightly in the season opener, but Henry couldn't maintain that production before his quarterback went down midway through Week 4 with a hamstring injury.
Whatever's left of the Ravens will need Henry to carry them to safety, as they learned in their previous week's loss to the Houston Texans. They needed him then, too, but his inability to break through the opposing defense and take defenders with him after contact showed in an emasculating 37-20 loss. With another potentially-season-determining game on the way, the need for a Henry resurgence maintained.
He did his part against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, one of the few Ravens who put up a statline to be proud of in a quieting 17-3 defeat at home. A week after posting 33 ground yards in his fourth consecutive failure to exceed 50 on the run, the Hall of Famer finally broke back out with 122 yards on 24 attempts.
His team's been strangely reluctant to repeatedly put the ball in his hands despite the power back's continued longevity, successfully securing routine yards per attempt like always despite a fluctuating quarterback situation and a porous offensive line. The Ravens' play-callers finally caved to the fans' demands at the start of the Rams game, though, where shoveling the ball to the running back over and over again resulted in 36 yards on five carries and an early field goal.
The scoring slowed after that promising early drive, even if the Ravens had chances to trim away at the Rams' lead.
Even though they expressed more willingness to hand the ball off to Henry and get out of the way, they passed up on allowing the star to charge into the end zone during one of the afternoon's rare opportunities at scoring a touchdown. They ran their version of the Philadelphia Eagles' tush push in back-to-back quarterback sneaks with Mark Andrews to no avail as Henry watched.
The Ravens' fractured identity showed in their getting halted at three points for the first time in almost 15 years, damning considering their finally accessing the Henry of old. The reserve quarterbacks put no pressure on the defense, taking all of the wind out of the team's scoring versatility until Jackson makes his post-bye week return. They'll have to make the most of their week off in attempting to claw back from their unheard-of 1-5 start.
