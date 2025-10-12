Ravens Sink to Rock Bottom in Turnover-Driven Rams Loss
If the Baltimore Ravens' Week 5's blowout loss to the Houston Texans was a new low point for the former contenders, their final act heading into their week off served as further digging into the sort of deficit that'll require several miracles to escape.
The Los Angeles Rams didn't even look particularly sharp on offense to start, a good sign for a beleaguered Ravens team that's been labeled for their unbelievably-underwhelming defense almost as often as their litany of devastating injuries. But it was only a matter of time before they woke up, though, savaging the turnover-prone Ravens and reigniting just enough of their usually-impressive scoring attack for a 17-3 win in Baltimore.
M&T Bank isn't nearly the fortress it once was even just a few weeks ago, with the few Ravens fans in attendance giving the underperforming hosts a piece of their collective minds with sporadic boos. The team's fallen rapidly with some of their most notable game-changers like 2x MVP Lamar Jackson missing time, but their issues are systematic. They've been known to get in its own way in the occasional big-name matchup, and they've made a habit out of it over the course of their ugly 1-5 start.
The Ravens showed some early potential this afternoon with a run-driven opening drive, rushing the ball in eight of their first 11 plays. Derrick Henry was responsible for five of those early gains, trooping for 36 yards to out-do last week's quiet performance in a matter of minutes. He did his part in a much-needed bounce-back performance in reaching 122 yards, but few of his teammates showed up with him.
They refused to stop prematurely giving the ball back to the Rams, with their three credited turnovers doing little justice to the Ravens' loose hands and shoddy decision-making.
Backup quarterback Cooper Rush threw an early pick and wide receiver Zay Flowers coughed up two fumbles, but they also went 1/4 on fourth down and rarely put up competitive throws during their rare chances to carve into the Rams' advantage.
Los Angeles got free for a few wide-open touchdowns in the third quarter after entering halftime in a 3-3 deadlock, with Kyren Williams dancing his way into the endzone as the newest running back to get the better of Baltimore's ground defense before Tyler Higbee walked in on a short aerial gain.
Opposing quarterback Matthew Stafford's 167 passing yards are low for his standards due to star receiver Puka Nacua's early injury, and even though his Rams' 242 total yards came up short to the Ravens' 292, their scoring execution helped them build just enough to stay out of reach of Tyler Huntley's fourth-quarter burst. The Ravens never scored again after that Henry-led opening drive manifested into a field goal.
Their three-point finish arrives as the once-proud franchise's first single-digit scoring performance in over seven years, having lost 12-9 to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 before Jackson was even named the team's starter. This is unfamiliar territory to fans of the team who'd grown comfortable with their perennial contending status, and unrecognizable to the devoted who've watched the on-field product worsen by the week.
They're now set to enjoy a week off, but they have no shortage of questions to answer in preparing for Week 8.
