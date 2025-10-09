How Badly Do Ravens Need Pass-Rush Help?
As blemished as the Baltimore Ravens' roster looks after their embarrassing, injury-riddled 1-4 start to the season, there weren't many position groups that demanded major concern heading into the fall. Both sides of the line were dependent on prospects and unproven pieces stepping up and filling holes, but given the expensive draft capital the Ravens spent on improving their trench work and their history with development, that seemed like a likely outcome for the perennial contenders.
A little over a month into the season, and it appears that Baltimore's reached the end of its rope with its current batch of linemen. The offensive line is a mess, repeatedly standing and watching as Lamar Jackson gets hounded into sacks and his own eventual injury, while their run-stoppers and pass-rushers fail to make much of an impact against the various contenders they've already lined up against.
Things are getting out of hand enough that the Ravens have already executed their first trade of the season, sending regular edge-rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers for a safety in Alohi Gilman. Oweh, a five-year Raven, was once a first-round pick and had a contract extension looming, indicating Baltimore's reluctance to commit to what wasn't working.
Gilman offers versatility, but the Ravens are now left with a pass-rush group that consists of 34-year-old Kyle Van Noy, unproven rookie Mike Green, the oft-unavailable David Ojabo and Tavius Robinson, their lone bright spot in a position group with which the team once dominated. He's accounted for a pair of the team's six total sacks, an unfortunate weak point for a team that struggles everywhere else on defense.
Van Noy is a valuable locker room voice and experienced big-game player, having made a strong impact in his Week 5 return to action with a sack on CJ Stroud, but he shouldn't be carrying such a burden with so many younger cohorts. Green was slated as a potential day-one impact piece, but his 41.2 pass-rush grade and measly six total pressures and lack of a sack don't make for the ascendance that this team requires.
The Ravens saved $8 million in cap space in ditching Oweh, clearing up some room for general manager Eric DeCosta to take on another contract mid-season in cleaning up the edge rusher dilemma. They'll absolutely need one in upping the pressure on the untouched quarterbacks they're going up against every week, with their current core looking incapable of starting to challenge anyone after five weeks of unimpressive results.
Their playoff hopes aren't completely dead, but this team will need to start showing more of that urgency they've demonstrated in preliminary trades. That not only applies to the on-field talent, maintaining the need for someone to step up and fill the void, but also to the organization's efforts in bringing in the right outside presence.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!