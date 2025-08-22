Ravens CB Predicted to Lead NFL in INTs
The Baltimore Ravens have arguably the best secondary heading into the 2025 NFL season, which is why it should come as no surprise that one of their cornerbacks is predicted to lead the league in interceptions.
NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund projects that Ravens veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander lead the NFL with five interceptions in 2025.
"The logic of my model here is that the Ravens' defense will see a high volume of passes as their opponents attempt to keep pace with Baltimore's potent offense," Frelund wrote. "The Ravens also have the NFL's second-highest-rated secondary, according to my model. Alexander's style of play and the potential volume of passes coming his way lead this projection."
Alexander, 28, has never led the league in interceptions, but he has already hit the interception mark Frelund predicts him to this season. In 2022, he recorded a career-high five interceptions with the Green Bay Packers.
Baltimore also figures to be the most talented secondary Alexander has been a part of in his seven-year NFL career, playing next to cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey and safeties Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks.
However, Frelund expects the competition to be fierce, projecting Alexander's former teammate, Packers safety Xavier McKinney, and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph will each snag about four interceptions.
"I can also make the case for Kerby Joseph, who paced the league with nine picks last season, to repeat as the top name in this category," Frelund added. "But he comes in at No. 3, barely behind Xavier McKinney, who finished in second in 2024 with eight INTs."
While both Joseph and McKinney will likely be in contention to lead the NFL in interceptions this season, the key for Alexander to do so is by staying healthy. He has played in a total of just 14 games over the past two seasons due to injuries.
To make matters worse, Alexander has been sidelined since the beginning of the month after undergoing a treatment for his knee. Head coach John Harbaugh said Alexander should be available for the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills, but it will be an injury to monitor.
A first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Alexander has recorded 287 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 70 passes defensed, 12 interceptions and one touchdown in his NFL career.
