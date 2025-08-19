Ravens Name Starting Offensive Line
The Baltimore Ravens had a couple of starting spots up for grabs on their offensive line this season, but head coach John Harbaugh revealed the team has made its decision on who will start along it.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Harbaugh named left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Andrew Vorhees, center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Daniel Faalele and right tackle Roger Rosengarten the starting five for Week 1.
The news doesn't come as a surprise as several of the spots were practically locked up heading into the summer.
The Ravens brought back Stanley on a three-year, $60 million contract this offseason. Linderbaum has established himself as one of the best centers in the NFL since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and Rosengarten looks ready to take another step in his second year at right tackle.
Baltimore's jobs at each guard spot were not so clear cut, though. Vorhees had to battle with Ben Cleveland on the left side while the team also brought in competition for Faalele.
However, it didn't take long Vorhees and Faalele to prove they were deserving of their jobs this preseason.
Harbaugh added the Ravens still need to decide who they want to bring back as their backup offensive linemen and that it will be difficult to keep 10. That would leave just four spots left up for grabs.
Veteran Joseph Noteboom will likely serve as Baltimore's swing offensive tackle while Cleveland seems to have a spot after re-signing with the team this offseason, too.
The Ravens also used a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on offensive tackle Carson Vinson out of Alabama A&M. So it's safe to assume he'll have a spot on the roster as well.
So if Noteboom, Cleveland and Vinson all make the 53-man roster, that leaves the final spot between backup centers Nick Samac and Corey Bullock. Both players joined the team last year. Samac was a seventh-round pick while Bullock was an undrafted free agent.
Only time will tell who exactly will earn the reserves roles, but Baltimore looks primed to field one of the best offensive lines in the league once again in 2025.
