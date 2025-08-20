Ravens GM Made One Major Offseason Mistake
The Baltimore Ravens' Eric DeCosta has proven to be one of the best general managers in the NFL, but he made one major mistake this offseason.
The Ravens signed backup quarterback Cooper Rush to a two-year, $6.2 million deal to be Lamar Jackson's backup. However, he has struggled in his first preseason action with the team.
Over the past two weeks, Rush has completed 22 of his 34 passes for 214 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
That has likely left Baltimore questioning if it made the right decision in signing Rush.
The eight-year veteran was coming off the most productive season of his NFL career. In 2024, he threw for a career-high 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions while filling in for the injured Dak Prescott.
That is exactly why the Ravens aren't ready to give up on him yet.
“We’ve got to play better around them. That’s the start of it. It’s a team game. We’ve got to protect. We’ve got to run the routes, and they’ve got to play better,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “It’s all of the above.”
Rush will get one last opportunity to prove Baltimore right for signing him in its preseason finale against the Washington Commanders, but if he continues to struggle, the team may have to look at other options.
The Ravens also have backup quarterback Devin Leary, but he has arguably played worse while completing just eight of his 22 passes for 96 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.
Leary struggled last preseason, too. Most notably, he completed just six of 13 passes for 34 yards and two interceptions in a 30-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. That erased any chance he had of making the roster, and now he finds himself in a very similar situation this year.
Baltimore's best bet may be reuniting with quarterback Tyler Huntley, who is currently with the Cleveland Browns.
Huntley is unlikely to make the Browns roster in a very crowded quarterback room and has proven to be a great backup to Jackson, even earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2022. That potential move wouldn't come until NFL cutdown day, though.
