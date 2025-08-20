Raven Country

Ravens GM Made One Major Offseason Mistake

The Baltimore Ravens general manager might wish he could go back in time.

Aaron Becker

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric Decosta one the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens' Eric DeCosta has proven to be one of the best general managers in the NFL, but he made one major mistake this offseason.

The Ravens signed backup quarterback Cooper Rush to a two-year, $6.2 million deal to be Lamar Jackson's backup. However, he has struggled in his first preseason action with the team.

Over the past two weeks, Rush has completed 22 of his 34 passes for 214 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Cooper Rush
Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush (15) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That has likely left Baltimore questioning if it made the right decision in signing Rush.

The eight-year veteran was coming off the most productive season of his NFL career. In 2024, he threw for a career-high 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions while filling in for the injured Dak Prescott.

That is exactly why the Ravens aren't ready to give up on him yet.

“We’ve got to play better around them. That’s the start of it. It’s a team game. We’ve got to protect. We’ve got to run the routes, and they’ve got to play better,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “It’s all of the above.”

Rush will get one last opportunity to prove Baltimore right for signing him in its preseason finale against the Washington Commanders, but if he continues to struggle, the team may have to look at other options.

The Ravens also have backup quarterback Devin Leary, but he has arguably played worse while completing just eight of his 22 passes for 96 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Leary struggled last preseason, too. Most notably, he completed just six of 13 passes for 34 yards and two interceptions in a 30-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. That erased any chance he had of making the roster, and now he finds himself in a very similar situation this year.

Baltimore's best bet may be reuniting with quarterback Tyler Huntley, who is currently with the Cleveland Browns.

Huntley is unlikely to make the Browns roster in a very crowded quarterback room and has proven to be a great backup to Jackson, even earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2022. That potential move wouldn't come until NFL cutdown day, though.

Aaron Becker
AARON BECKER

Aaron Becker is a Baltimore Ravens beat reporter for On SI, delivering original reporting for one of the NFL’s premiere franchises. He previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers beat for Pittsburgh Sports Now and Yardbarker from 2022 to ’24. Becker began his career working in communications for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019 to ’21 and Kansas City Chiefs from 2021 to ‘22. He graduated from Point Park University with a B.A. in broadcast reporting.

