Former Ravens OL Signs with Steelers
Former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Julian Pearl is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced.
Pearl, 25, was an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Illinois. He was also selected by the Michigan Panthers with the No. 6 overall selection in the 2024 UFL Draft.
Pearl signed with the Ravens last offseason but was waived a few months later. He then caught onto the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad, where he spent a month before being released once again.
The Cleveland Browns then signed him to their practice squad. He finished the 2024 season with the Browns and signed a reserve/future contract, but he was waived in August.
Pearl tried out for the Steelers last week and was on his way to another when he got a call from his agent and re-routed to Pittsburgh.
He stands at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds and played six years at the University of Illinois. Pearl was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in his senior year in 2023. He was also named Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten second team and Athlon Preseason All-Big Ten third team.
Pearl started all 12 games at left tackle that season and made 23 consecutive starts at left tackle since missing a game at Indiana in 2022.
The Steelers added Pearl to the mix after suffering several injuries at the position, but barring an impressive showing in their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Pearl is unlikely to make the team.
Pearl could, however, establish a role for himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad. He has done so with a few teams to start his NFL career and the Steelers may want the extra depth given the current state of their offensive line.
Pearl is a native of Danville, Illinois. Coming out of high school, he initially committed to play for the Northern Illinois Huskies but flipped his commitment to play for theIllinois Fighting Illini.
