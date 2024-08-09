Ravens CB Named Player to Watch
The Baltimore Ravens have found plenty of gems in the later rounds of the draft, and the hope for cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Alabama, was for him to join that club.
Unfortunately, that hasn't exactly played out so far. Armour-Davis has only played 12 of a possible 34 games through his first two seasons and only started one of those games. As it stands now, he's probably a No. 4 or No. 5 cornerback on the roster, though not all hope is lost.
Recently, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team named Armour-Davis as an intriguing player to watch as training camp wraps up.
"The Ravens have long been fans of his coverage skills and knack for finding the football," Meirov writes. "So far this summer, he has stayed healthy and has been a bright spot in the Ravens' defense. The expectation is that he’ll have a role as an outside corner as long as he can stay on the field."
Meirov is clearly not alone in this assessment. Last week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke glowingly of the 24-year-old corner, showing that he has great potential when healthy,
"He's been here, he knows what he's doing, he's very talented," Harbaugh told reporters on Aug. 2. "He's always played very good football. He's had nicks and things like that, kind of unfortunate situations, but we expect him to have a really good year. I think he's playing like a starter, and he'll be on special teams, and he'll be playing in our secondary in packages. I expect him to have a great year."
In his final season at Alabama, Armour-Davis recorded 32 total tackles and three interceptions to earn second-team All-SEC honors. The Ravens hope he can reclaim that form this season, and possibly even go beyond. However, that will likely depend on how much playing time they are willing give him.
