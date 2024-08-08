Ravens Lineman Gets New Opportunity
Earlier in the offseason, many assumed that Ben Cleveland would become the Baltimore Ravens' starting right guard. That hasn't exactly worked out as Daniel Faalele now seems to have the edge in that competition, but Cleveland may have found a new opportunity for himself.
Over the past few days, Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, one of two solidified starters up front, has missed time due to a soft tissue injury. In his stead, Cleveland has stepped in at center and performed quite well, so much so that head coach John Harbaugh wants an extended look.
"I think it's a little bit of both, but Ben [Cleveland] has done such a good job at center, and now we have Tyler out for a while – I think you're going to see him at center for the next two weeks," Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday.
While it may not be the role he envisioned for himself, Cleveland is determined to do whatever he can to help the Ravens win. If backup center is how he can do that, then he's more than happy to do so.
"I see myself really fitting in wherever I'm needed at," Cleveland told reporters. "This week, I've been playing a little bit more center than other places. I'm here to earn a spot on this team, and wherever they need me at, to do that; that's what I'm going to do.
"I feel perfectly fine at center. They started working me in there last year, so it's not like they just threw me into the fire this week. I'm definitely extremely comfortable there."
Cleveland, who turns 26 later this month, came to Baltimore as a 2021 third-round pick out of Georgia. He has started just seven of the 37 games he's appeared in thus far, and hasn't shown anything too special in those appearances. Heading into Year 4, Cleveland knows how important this season is for his long-term future.
"The stakes are definitely higher, I feel like. But at the end of the day, it's the same thing I've been doing for the last three years – just showing up to work every day and giving it everything I've got to be the best player that I can for this team and for myself, and let the chips land wherever they may."
