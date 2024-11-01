Wild Stat Shows More Coming for Ravens’ Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been an absolute menace this season, and the scary part is that he may just be getting started.
Henry already leads the NFL with 946 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging an incredible 6.5 yards per carry through his first eight games, but he still hasn't entered his peak time of year.
Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life has posted a rather insane stat for Henry that displays how the halfback's yards per carry average actually increases every month throughout his career.
That actually does check out with Henry's production thus far in 2024, as well, as Henry logged six yards per attempt in September before posting a hefty 7.1 yards per tote in October.
Does the four-time Pro Bowler have even more in store for November and beyond?
It truly has been a remarkable campaign for Henry, who turned 30 years old last January and was largely viewed as a risk in free agency because of his age and apparent decline.
During his final season with the Tennessee Titans last year, Henry registered a solid 1,167 yards and nine scores, but he registered just 4.2 yards per carry, which indicated that the veteran rusher was beginning to wear down.
Obviously, that was not the case, as Henry is currently in the midst of what is arguably the best stretch of his entire NFL tenure.
The University of Alabama product was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020, topping out at 2,027 yards and 17 scores in the latter campaign.
Henry has played a pivotal role in transforming the Ravens into the league's best offense. Now only if Baltimore's defense would follow suit.
The Ravens are 5-3.
