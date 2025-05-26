Seven Players to Watch at Ravens OTAs
For the first time since coming up short of pulling off an incredible second-half comeback in the divisional round of the 2024 postseason, the Baltimore Ravens will be back on the field this week for the initial session of Organized Team Activities from May 27-29.
Since they won't be full pads or shells and live contact isn't permitted, there isn't much that can be gained from watching the players in the trenches aside from discipline and getting off the ball. This is a time for offensive and defensive units to begin the chemistry-building process when it comes to communication and getting in sync with one another.
OTA's are an environment where skill position players can stand out without making contact by consistently being in the right place, being on the same page with their teammates and making plays on the ball whether it is breaking up or hauling in a pass. With that in mind, here are seven players to keep an eye on during this portion of the offseason program.
DB Malaki Starks
The Ravens will be counting on their first-round rookie to hit the ground running in year one, especially after losing Ar'Darius Washington to a season-ending injury. Starks blew the coaches and executives away with his high football IQ during the pre-draft process and will now get his first chance to make an impression on the veteran and returning players he'll be lining up alongside in games and against in practice. Hopefully, there will be some highlight reel plays of him breaking up or even intercepting some passes, further showcasing the ball-hawking skills and range that made him a star in college at the University of Georgia.
WR DeAndre Hopkins
The five-time Pro Bowler was the Ravens' most notable outside addition on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. He was brought in to provide a veteran presence to a young receiver room and be an upgrade over Nelson Agholor at the No. 3 spot. After years of fantasizing about how Hopkins would look in a Ravens jersey, fans will get to see it and he will be beginning to build a strong on-field rapport with his new quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who he has admired for a long time and played a large role in bringing him to Baltimore.
ILB Trenton Simpson
After losing both Malik Harrison and Chris Board in free agency, the third-year pro is the incumbent and early favorite to regain his starting spot as the weak side linebacker (WILL) next to three-time First Team All Pro veteran Roquan Smith. However, as was the case last offseason, he will still have to earn the job and stave off any dark horse candidates such as rookie Teddye Buchanan who was selected in the fourth round or Jay Higgins who signed as an undrafted rookie. Simpson could begin further separating himself by making more plays in coverage and proving he could be an asset and not a liability on third downs and other passing situations. Being in the right spot consistently, reading the quarterbacks' eyes and making plays in the ball will go a long way toward helping his cause.
WR LaJohntay Wester
The sixth-round rookie is the early favorite to win the Ravens' top punt returner role having been electric on special teams in college but he possesses dangerous all-purpose potential as a receiver on offense as well. OTA's are the perfect place and time for a young playmaker like Wester to showcase his elusiveness and nuance as a receiver in addition to proving he can handle punt return duties after the role was a revolving door for the team in 2024.
DB Beau Brade
With Washington, who was an undrafted free agent in 2021 out for the year, this second-year safety who made the team as an undrafted rookie last year out of Maryland has an opportunity to seize a larger role on defense. Brade was one of the stars of the preseason last year, flashing instincts and playmaking potential. While he can't deliver any big hits, he can still run the alley and shoot gaps on running plays to simulate, and more importantly, showing improved coverage ability will boost his stock even more.
DB Sanoussi Kane
After establishing himself as a core special teams contributor as a rookie, this 2024 seventh-rounder also has a chance to carve out a role on defense in the wake of Washington's injury. Kane is a big hitter who is at his best moving downhill but if he can shine as a dime linebacker in sub-packages covering tight ends and running backs coming out of the backfield, the Ravens might be dissuaded from bringing in veteran reinforcements between now and the start of training camp or the preseason.
RB Keaton Mitchell
The third-year pro and former undrafted gem was limited to just five games in 2024 due to the lengthy recovery from the major knee injury that ended his explosive rookie season. Now that Mitchell has been removed from the setback for more than a year, it would be encouraging to see him take the field without any restrictions on his range of motion or snap count. When healthy, he is a home run threat waiting to happen anytime he touches the ball given his blazing speed. Seeing some highlights of him getting to the edge and turning the corner on run plays or running past whoever covering him out of the backfield would be a signal that he is all the way back and ready to contribute to the running back rotation with veterans Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.
