Ravens Duo Ranked Among Top NFL Pass Rushers
The Baltimore Ravens' defense had a tale of two seasons in 2024. For the first 10 weeks of the season, the Ravens were one of the worst defenses in the league, ranking 27th in defensive EPA per play from Weeks 1-10 and ranking 30th in EPA per dropback in that span, only ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers. However, the Ravens turned things around in the second half of the year in the biggest way. The Ravens were first in defensive EPA per play from Weeks 11-18 and first in EPA per dropback.
A lot of those improvements had to do with the talent in the secondary, specifically Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton, but their edge rushers deserve plenty of nods, as well, for the constant pressure that was applied. PFF agrees, as a pair of Ravens were listed in the top 32 edge rushers list. To start, Odafe Oweh came in at No. 26.
"Including the playoffs, Oweh set career highs in sacks (11), quarterback hits (16), and total pressures (55) last season," Ryan Smith writes. "The Ravens picked up his fifth-year option in April 2024, giving him plenty to play for ahead of free agency in 2026."
As previously stated, Oweh wasn't the only edge rusher to make the list for the Ravens. Kyle Van Noy was ranked No. 30, right behind former Raven Za'Darius Smith.
"Like Smith, Van Noy is a veteran who is still producing at a high level late in his career," Smith writes. "Set to turn 35 in June, he recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2024, ranking fourth in the NFL. After playing for three teams between 2020 and 2022, Van Noy has found a home in Baltimore. He has earned a PFF overall grade of at least 75.0 and recorded 53 or more pressures in each of the past two seasons."
The Ravens' duo has given them high-quality production. Adding Mike Green to the mix should only make that unit better as a whole.
