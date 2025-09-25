Ravens HC Rules Out Pro Bowl DT vs. Chiefs
When the Baltimore Ravens take GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for their Week 4 faceoff with the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal matchup between a pair of perennial contenders, they'll be without their top pass rusher once again due to injury.
After missing his first game since the 2021 season this past week in the team's deflating loss to the Detroit Lions, two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike has already been ruled out for their upcoming clash with the reigning AFC champions. Head coach John Harbaugh made the announcement during his Wednesday post-practice press conference, but didn't divulge any further details about the status of the star's injured neck.
"I would say I am concerned about it, but I'm not really in a position to comment on it right now," Harbaugh said. "I haven't been given the 'OK' to comment on it at this point. So, [Madubuike] is not going to play this week. I can tell you that. We're going to have to see going forward when [the medical staff] knows what they need to know."
Madubuike was able to finish the Ravens' Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns but reported symptoms after the game and underwent further testing. He didn't practice all last week and was among six players who were absent from the practice field on Wednesday.
His presence was sorely missed in the primetime loss to the Lions on Monday Night Football as the Ravens' defense got run all over on the ground, giving up a season-high 224 rushing yards with the bulk of the damage coming between the tackles. The pass rush was inconsistent and nonexistent for most of the game as they didn't sack Jared Goff once, while Lamar Jackson was brought down behind the line of scrimmage a career-high 7 times and was pressured 30 times per Pro Football Focus.
Through the first two games of the season, Madubuike was the Ravens' most productive and efficient pass rusher and still leads the team with two sacks, with third-year outside linebacker Tavius Robinson having their only other sack through three games. When healthy, he is one of the best interior disrupters in the league with how he can knife into the backfield to pressure the opposing quarterbacks as well as bring down ball carriers for a loss of yardage.
"We're going to need him, but you can't have that message to the guys that are working their tails off and trying to dominate," outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said. "You have to keep on putting confidence into them, knowing that it's a 'Next Man Up' mentality. We'd be doing him a disservice if we were out here not playing hard, [not] trying to get to the QB or [not] trying to get more TFLs, all the things that he does."
The Ravens were also without Pro Bowl edge defender Kyle Van Noy against the Lions, and he remains sidelined with the hamstring injury that caused him to leave the Browns game early. Several more key trench players joined them on the list of nonparticipants in the first practice of the week. The list includes the following: nose tackle Travis Jones (knee), defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf).
With sixth-round rookie Aeneas Peebles and 13th-year veteran nose tackle John Jenkins being the only healthy interior defensive linemen on the 53-man roster, the Ravens brought in some much-needed reinforcements. On Wednesday, they announced the signing of veterans Taven Bryan and Josh Tupou to the practice squad.
Bryan is a first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars who most recently played with the Indianapolis Colts and has 46 career starts and 11.5 sacks on his resume. This marks Tupou's second stint with the team after he spent time on their practice squad last year and recorded 3 solo tackles, including one of a loss, a sack and a quarterback hit in his three standard elevations.
