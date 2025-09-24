Ravens Fall Out of Top 5 in Latest Power Rankings
Most national pundits are beginning to change their view of the Baltimore Ravens, while others are holding out hope that they're still elite coming off their brutal 38-30 home loss to the Detroit Lions. While the consensus belief is that they are still a top 10 team in the league, one pundit had them falling as far as 11th after losing another primetime game to a Super Bowl contender. Now, it’s time to see where the team lands in the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 4.
Sports Illustrated: 4 (Last week: 4)
The King Henry fumbling subplot is a fascinating one. Henry looked like someone on the sidelines Monday that was positively unsure what was happening to him. After such a long stretch of effortless (looking) dominance, does this moment have any sort of lasting effect on the team’s second-most critical offensive skill position player? - Conor Orr
ESPN: 7 (Last week: 4)
The Ravens are not wrapping up ball carriers, which has always been a source of pride. Baltimore has given up 200 yards after contact this season, the fourth most in the NFL. It's also the most given up through the first three games in John Harbaugh's 18 years as head coach. "That's bad run defense, and that's not who we are," Harbaugh said. "It cannot be who we are. It's just, it's not going to be good enough. It's not going to be acceptable, and it has to be better." - Jamison Hensley
The Ringer: 5 (Last week: 4)
I’m not accustomed to Baltimore being shoved around in the trenches the way we saw on Monday night, and it has me reeling. If the 2025 season is a trial of whether Baltimore is ready to take the next step, the bar isn’t close to being cleared yet. For a defense with multiple players at or near the top of their positions, we’ve now seen this unit come apart in the second half multiple times. Running back Derrick Henry is developing a concerning trend of fumbling in key situations, gifting opponents with opportunities to shut the door on Baltimore. This team is way too talented to need Lamar Jackson to seal the game every week, but that’s where things stand so far. - Diante Lee
NFL.com: 7 (Last week: 3)
Another Derrick Henry fumble in the fourth quarter helped sink Baltimore, with Aidan Hutchinson's textbook punchout spearheading a splashy night from Detroit's defense. Lamar Jackson was sacked seven times, kept in check as a runner and turned away on a 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line. There were plenty of mistakes on offense, but the defense was the bigger concern, as the Ravens were unable to hem in the Lions' run game and bring down ball-carriers on first contact. You could argue this game was decided by tackling, with Detroit vastly superior in that department. Granted, Baltimore's defense didn't have Kyle Van Noy or Nnamdi Madubuike up front due to injuries, while Jaire Alexander was a healthy scratch in the secondary. Still, this unit must prove it can have some success vs. elite offenses; otherwise, we might be talking about another "What if?" season for Lamar and Co. So, why only drop the 1-2 Ravens to No. 7? I doubt there are more than six teams against whom they'd be underdogs against on a neutral field.
- Eric Edholm
Sporting News: 9 (Last week: 5)
The Ravens' offense has been fine with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, but the latter's ball security in key situations and production vs. tough run defenses has been frustrating. It wouldn't be so much so if the defense could stop the run against better teams. -Vinnie Iyer
Yahoo Sports: 7 (Last week: 4)
The Ravens have lost to two teams in the top five of these rankings. They'll be fine. But their defense is a concern. The unit allowed 41 and 38 points in Baltimore's losses. Those defeats came against elite offenses, but it's still something that needs to be fixed fast.
- Frank Schwab
The Athletic: 10 (Last week: 5)
Lamar Jackson was predictably very good on Monday night. But the O-line struggled, Derrick Henry lost another key fourth-quarter fumble and the receivers didn’t do much to help. The seven sacks Jackson took tied for the most he’s taken in a game during his eight-year NFL career. - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall
USA Today: 7 (Last week: 4)
Officially, another slow (1-2) start for a team that might be two Derrick Henry fumbles away from being 3-0. Still, there's definitely defensive concern for a unit that was shoved around by Detroit amid the absence of injured Pro Bowl mainstays Kyle Van Noy and DL Nnamdi Madubuike. - Nate Davis
Pro Football Talk: 10 (Last week: 4)
Did they think they could just show up and beat the Lions 38-6 again? - Mike Florio
Bleacher Report: 8 (Last week: 4)
Three weeks into the season, the Baltimore Ravens need a reset. They gave up a 15-point fourth-quarter lead in Week 1 and suffered a tough loss at home on the Monday Night Football stage.
Aside from a dominant 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens defense has been atrocious, giving up 79 combined points to the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Derrick Henry is the only player who has fumbled every week thus far this season.
In recent years, Baltimore has struggled in big moments, but this year's group is sloppy with an unreliable defense. Ravens fans should be mildly concerned with their team's 1-2 start. - Moe Moton
CBS Sports: 11 (Last week: 5)
They have line issues on both sides of the ball. The defense got pushed around and the offensive line didn't protect Lamar Jackson against the Lions. Now they have a huge one with the Chiefs. - Pete Prisco
New York Post: 5 (Last week: 4)
Derrick Henry suddenly has fumbleitis, coughing up the ball in three straight games. Like in Week 1, his fumble in the loss to the Lions was a costly fourth-quarter mistake deep in Ravens’ territory. The overpowered defense was equally culpable for this defeat, however. Lamar Jackson threw two of his three touchdown passes to Mark Andrews. - Ryan Dunleavy
Fox Sports: 7 (Last week: 4)
They’ve had a tough early-season schedule, but their defense isn’t holding up well. Also they can’t give up 7 sacks like they did against Detroit. They’ve got to give Lamar Jackson some time.
- Ralph Vacchiano
Sharp Football Analysis: 5 (Last week 2)
Turnover issues continue to haunt Derrick Henry. Baltimore’s bellcow coughed up his second fourth-quarter fumble in three games, making him the only back in the league to record a fumble in every game so far this season. Henry lost the ball with less than nine minutes left in the game as the Ravens attempted to come back from down 4. As disastrous as this mistake was, it paled in comparison to the defense's response. When presented with an opportunity to stop the Lions on fourth and 2 to regain possession in a one-score game, 4x Pro Bowl corner Marlon Humphrey left the door open for Amon-Ra St. Brown to break through. The 20-yard snag teed up David Montgomery, who shook off two defenders for a 31-yard score. Baltimore may have found a garbage-time score of their own moments later, but a final failed onside kick put this Monday night mess to bed. Simple mistakes from established veterans continue to cripple the Ravens when the lights are brightest, but hey, at least they beat Cleveland again.
- Will Mauro
