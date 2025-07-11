Ravens Head Coach Visited Donald Trump at White House
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off another successful regular season and AFC North division championship, but followed that up with a short run in January. Baltimore was eliminated by the Buffalo Bills for the second time in five seasons, leaving them with only one AFC Championship Game appearance in the Lamar Jackson era thus far.
While a Super Bowl win is at the forefront of the Ravens' collective mind, both John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh paid a visit to the White House ahead of chasing that elusive ring in 2025.
"Jim and John Harbaugh were in Washington as the NFL calendar draws closer to training camp," Joey Garrison and Tyler Dragon of USA Today reported. "The Harbaugh brothers were spotted exiting the West Wing of the White House on Thursday. A White House pool report later confirmed that the NFL head coaches visited. A person close to the situation told USA TODAY Sports that the White House invited the Harbaugh family."
Both Harbaugh brothers certainly will be hoping to visit the White House next offseason to celebrate a Super Bowl win, but only one will be able to make the trip back to Washington for the occasion.
John Harbaugh is the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL, as he is entering his 18th NFL season. He is second only to AFC North-division rival Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who is entering his 19th season as the head coach in Pittsburgh.
Jim Harbaugh is entering his second year with the Los Angeles Chargers and coming off a playoff appearance in Year One that ended with the Bolts losing to the Houston Texans in the wild card round. The two faced off on Sunday Night Football in Week 12 of the 2024 season, with the Ravens coming away with a 30-23 win.
